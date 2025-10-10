Thunder's Branden Carlson: Held out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (calf) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets.
Carlson has now missed back-to-back preseason matchups while tending to a right calf issue. His next chance to take the court will come Saturday against the Pacers.
