Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Another double-double Thursday

Barnhizer finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 97-87 loss to Dallas.

Barnhizer had his most productive game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday while recording his third double-double. The 24-year-old appeared in 40 regular-season games for the Thunder during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.3 steals over 8.7 minutes. Barnhizer will presumably spend most of his time in the G League in 2026-27. While that doesn't mean he won't see action with the Thunder, he will likely be utilized sparingly.