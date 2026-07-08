Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Double-doubles in SL loss

Barnhizer logged 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Barnhizer got off to a strong start in this one, scoring 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half. However, he struggled mightily in the second half, during which he shot just 1-for-8 from the floor. The 24-year-old forward still finished as the Thunder's third-leading scorer and also led the team in rebounds.