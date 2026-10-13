Barhizer tallied 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Monday's 113-110 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Barhizer moved into the starting lineup, with Oklahoma City opting to rest its key players. With only nine players available, those who were active were afforded ample playing time, highlighted by Barhizer's game-high 40 minutes. While this was certainly a noteworthy performance, it means very little for fantasy purposes, given he will struggle to be an every-night part of the rotation once the regular season rolls around.