Barnhizer recorded nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and two assists across 12 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Barnhizer made the most of his limited playing time as the Thunder wrapped up their preseason with a one-sided loss. The young forward was particularly effective inside the arc, making all four of his two-point attempts, though he missed his lone three-pointer. His contributions were otherwise modest, and he committed two turnovers and picked up four personal fouls. Barnhizer's efficient scoring offered a positive takeaway from an otherwise difficult night for Oklahoma City, but his regular-season fantasy outlook remains uncertain given the team's considerable depth. He's not expected to see many minutes in the regular season as a depth option at both forward spots.