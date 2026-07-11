Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Double-doubles in SL loss

Barnhizer recorded 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Barnhizer wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot but still scored in double figures. Additionally, the 24-year-old forward grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and tied for the team lead in steals. He's recorded back-to-back double-doubles and has scored in double figures in three of his four appearances between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.