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Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Double-doubles in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Barnhizer recorded 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Barnhizer wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot but still scored in double figures. Additionally, the 24-year-old forward grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and tied for the team lead in steals. He's recorded back-to-back double-doubles and has scored in double figures in three of his four appearances between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

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