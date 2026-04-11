Barnhizer accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Barnhizer fell one rebound short of a double-double while logging a career-high 33 minutes. With the Thunder potentially resting their starters again in Sunday's meeting with the Suns, there's a good chance Barnhizer will see significantly more than the 8.3 minutes he averaged in his 39 regular-season appearances.