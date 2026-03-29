The Thunder list Barnhizer (undisclosed) as available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Barnhizer didn't play in either of the G League Oklahoma City Blue's final two games of the season due to an unspecified issue, but he's since rejoined the parent club. While he remains signed to a two-way contract, Barnhizer will only be available for the Thunder through the rest of the regular season. He's unlikely to see many opportunities over the final two weeks, unless Oklahoma City has already clinched the Western Conference's No. 1 seed and elects to rest several key rotation players in its final few games.