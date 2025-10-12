Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnhizer racked up 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 preseason win over the Thunder.
Barnhizer took advantage of his massive 38-minute workload Saturday, as he filled up the stat sheet. Along with recording a double-double with his points and rebounds, he also made an impact defensively with a couple of swipes.
