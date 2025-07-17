Barnhizer finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks during Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League win against the Pelicans.

Barnhizer continues to demonstrate his ability to be an incredibly efficient scorer, shooting 66.6 percent from the floor while also crashing the glass with a team-high nine boards. The Northwestern product has now scored 17 or more points in back-to-back games while missing only six shots over that span.