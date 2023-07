Wallace posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes of Saturday's 91-80 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Wallace was red-hot from beyond the arc, shooting 60 percent from deep on 10 attempts, including a make from half court after chasing down a deflected ball at the end of the shot clock. The Kentucky product led the Thunder in scoring on the day and also made a sizable impact on the defensive end.