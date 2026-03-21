Thunder's Cason Wallace: Ejected from Saturday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace was ejected from Saturday's game against the Wizards, per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.
Wallace was one of four players tossed from the game following a multi-player altercation in the second half. Before his early exit, the sophomore guard recorded four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 15 minutes of action. With both Wallace and Ajay Mitchell ejected from this contest, the Thunder will likely lean more heavily on Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso to close out the backcourt minutes against Washington.
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