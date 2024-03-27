Wallace is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) in the starting five Wednesday. Wallace is averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.8 minutes across his last five starts.
