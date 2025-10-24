Thunder's Cason Wallace: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Wallace remains in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game with a knee issue. With Jalen Williams (wrist) and Alex Caruso (concussion) already out of action, the Thunder may continue to give Ajay Mitchell a long leash from the second unit.
