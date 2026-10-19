Wallace (undisclosed) has agreed to a five-year, $139 million contract extension with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wallace gets rewarded with a rookie-scale contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2031-32 campaign. The 22-year-old wing has developed into one of the more impressive two-way players in the league, earning Second Team All-Defense honors last season. Wallace could be in line for an expanded role going forward with the departures of Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.