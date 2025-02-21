Wallace (shoulder) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Wallace is set to return after a seven-game absence due to a shoulder problem. He has been alternating in the starting lineup, though now that both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are back in the mix, Wallace might have to settle for a second-unit role going forward.
