Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Wallace will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained right shoulder, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Pelicans. Aaron Wiggins should remain in the Thunder's starting lineup for as long as Wallace is sidelined.
