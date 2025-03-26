Wallace (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Wallace has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a left knee contusion. Isaiah Joe is a candidate to receive increased minutes in the Thunder's backcourt in his absence. Wallace's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Memphis.
