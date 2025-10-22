Thunder's Cason Wallace: Questionable vs. Pacers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Wallace is nursing a knee injury after logging 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets. The banged-up Thunder would likely need Aaron Wiggins to handle a heavy workload if Wallace winds up joining Jalen Williams (wrist), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as a spectator Thursday.
