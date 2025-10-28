Wallace posted four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 101-94 victory over the Mavericks.

Wallace didn't do a lot of damage on the scoresheet, especially on the offensive end, where he shot 2-for-9. Despite the subpar production, it appears as though Wallace is locked in as a starter, typically playing at least 30 minutes per game. His overall value is largely reliant on his defensive prowess, something he delivers with relative consistency.