Thunder's Cason Wallace: Rejoining starters
RotoWire Staff
Wallace is starting Saturday's game against the Heat, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace will draw the start Saturday as the Thunder elect to shake up the starting five. Aaron Wiggins will retreat to a bench role in a corresponding move.
