Wallace finished Friday's 141-139 loss to the Warriors with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes.

Wallace made his first career start Friday and played a season-high 36 minutes due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee). While has shown impressive efficiency for a young guard, he has yet to dish out over two dimes in his first six appearances.