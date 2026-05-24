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Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Game 4

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Wallace will start Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With both Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) sidelined, Wallace will enter the starting lineup for the first time this postseason. The Thunder were 15-0 in the regular season when the 22-year-old joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the first unit. Over three outings against San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals, Wallace has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.

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