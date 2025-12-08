Wallace chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and five steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 victory over Utah.

While he didn't add much on the offensive end, Wallace's five steals tied his career high, a mark he last hit Nov. 2 against the Pelicans. The third-year guard has recorded at least one pilfer in 12 straight games, averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 boards, 2.3 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.4 threes over that stretch in 26.9 minutes a contest.