Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Kings, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.
Wallace logged nine minutes for the Thunder before going down with a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old guard scored two points and grabbed two steals before being ruled out against Sacramento.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Available for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leaves with apparent facial injury•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Thursday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: On bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Plays well in win•