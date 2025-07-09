Holmgren agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the Thunder on Wednesday that could reach $250 million, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After missing his rookie season due to a foot injury, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick appeared in all 82 regular-season games as a sophomore. Holmgren was injured again in 2024-25, missing three months early in the season due to a hip fracture. However, he appeared in all 23 postseason contests, averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game, and was an integral part in Oklahoma City's first NBA title. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander landed a long-term extension Tuesday, and now the Thunder will turn their sights on locking down All-NBA talent Jalen Williams.