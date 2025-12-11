Holmgren generated 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 138-89 win over the Suns.

Holmgren has been unstoppable in the last two games, totaling 49 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks across 48 minutes. He's made 21 of his 28 shot attempts during that span. While the Thunder's dominance may occasionally limit his minutes played, his efficiency has offset that. In 21 games this season, Holmgren is averaging 18.8 points and 8.0 rebounds on 67.1 percent true shooting.