Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Ruled out with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren won't play Friday against the Nuggets due to back spasms, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
It's unclear as to when Holmgren started to experience the back issue, but it'll be enough to keep him from Friday's action. Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams should be in line for more minutes with Holmgren and Alex Caruso (rest) sidelined.
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