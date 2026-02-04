Holmgren (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren will shed his questionable tag due to low back spasms and suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, the star big man has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 assists across 30.6 minutes per contest.