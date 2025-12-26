Holmgren notched 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 loss to San Antonio.

The double-double was Holmgren's fifth of the season, and first since Nov. 11. The 23-year-old big looked none the worse for wear after leaving Tuesday's contest in the fourth quarter after getting popped in the face, and over his last 12 contests he's averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks.