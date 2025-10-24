Holmgren logged 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime victory over the Pacers.

Holmgren didn't have much luck shooting the ball Thursday, but that wasn't the case in the Opening Night thriller against Houston. Through two games, Holmgren has showcased his immense upside with averages of 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, though he hasn't recorded a block just yet which is unusual for him.