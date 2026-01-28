Holmgren closed Tuesday's 104-95 victory over the Pelicans with 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 33 minutes.

Holmgren didn't register any defensive stats during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, but he snapped the defensive-less streak early Tuesday evening, stuffing Saddiq Bey at the rim on the Pelicans' second possession. Holmgren has scored at least 20 points in three of his past five appearances, and he has multiple blocks in three of those outings.