Holmgren corralled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League loss to Memphis.

Holmgren proved to be a defensive force, rejecting three shots and snagging a pair of steals while pulling down 10 defensive rebounds. However, he was shaky on the offensive end, failing to connect on any of his attempts from beyond the arc while coughing up a game-high six turnovers. After missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, Holmgren is averaging 12.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 blocks on 30 minutes per game through two Summer League contests.