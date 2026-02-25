Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Doubtful for Wednesday
Holmgren (back spasms) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this has all the makings of a maintenance day. Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) is also out, meaning the Thunder could rely heavily on Jaylin Williams.
