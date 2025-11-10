Holmgren racked up 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

The big man continues to work his way back from a lower back injury, and this was his best performance -- from a statistical perspective -- since suffering the injury in late October. Also, this was just the third time Holmgren has scored over 20 points in a game this season. He's averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in seven outings in 2025-26, but his numbers should improve even further if he's able to stay healthy and play regularly as he did before sustaining the back problem Oct. 27.