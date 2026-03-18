default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Holmgren is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a bruised left hip.

The Thunder could take a cautious approach with the All-Star big man versus an inferior opponent, but they may need Holmgren, as Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) is sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins could both work their way into the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues Wednesday.

More News