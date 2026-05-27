Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Grabs first double-double of WCF

Holmgren posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-114 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The 24-year-old center produced his first double-double of the series while setting a new scoring high for the WCF. He's gaining confidence in his matchup against Victor Wembanyama, and through five games against the Spurs, Holmgren is averaging 12.2 points, 7.0 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Holmgren will look to build on this effort in Game 6 on Thursday as the Thunder try to punch their tickets to the NBA Finals.