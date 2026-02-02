Holmgren logged 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 win over the Nuggets.

Holmgren and Isaoah Hartenstein were able to keep Nikola Jokic in check, but both big men failed to record good rebound totals during the victory. The two teams were tied with 39 rebounds each, but the boards were evenly scattered around, prohibiting Holmgren from a value-beating fantasy total.