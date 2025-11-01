Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Holmgren will miss his third game in a row and it's not a great sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Clippers which is the front end of a back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein could see a bump in value with this news, as well as Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins if the Thunder opt to play a bit smaller.
