Holmgren (back) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans.

Holmgren will miss his third game in a row and it's not a great sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Clippers which is the front end of a back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein could see a bump in value with this news, as well as Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins if the Thunder opt to play a bit smaller.