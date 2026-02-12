Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Quiet in lopsided win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 victory over Phoenix.
The Thunder mounted and sustained a big lead Wednesday, allowing Holmgren to rest a bit and match his fewest minutes of the campaign. Over his last six appearances, the star big man has averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.
