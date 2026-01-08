Holmgren has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to bilateral shin soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren has played in his team's last nine matchups, and he evidently picked up some soreness along the way. Look for Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson to pick up the slack in the front court with Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (heel) all out.