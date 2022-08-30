Holmgren (foot) underwent surgery Tuesday to address a Linsfranc injury suffered in a pro-am event, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of the ruptured tendon, delaying his NBA debut to 2023-24. Foot issues can become problematic for big men, but Holmgren's youth and relatively slender frame (7-foot-1, 195 pounds) could work in his favor in terms of his recovery. His absence could open playing time for other bigs such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley.