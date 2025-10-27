Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) is available for Monday's game against Dallas.
Just like Saturday's game against the Hawks, Holmgren was able to shake off his questionable tag. He looked sharp against the Hawks, finishing with 31 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block over 27 minutes.
