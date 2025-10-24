Youngblood amassed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over six minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over Indiana.

Youngblood didn't see any playing time during Tuesday's season-opening win over the Rockets in double overtime, but with the Thunder shorthanded Thursday, the two-way guard saw some action and scored his first NBA points. When Alex Caruso (concussion), Cason Wallace (knee), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Jalen Williams (wrist) return to action, Youngblood will likely be relegated to the G League.