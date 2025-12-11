Youngblood closed with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over the Suns.

Youngblood continues to benefit from the fact that Oklahoma City is blowing opponents out on a regular basis. The majority of Youngblood's playing time has come during the final stretch of games, typically when the result has been decided. In 19 appearances, he has averaged 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest.