Chris Youngblood: Waived by Thunder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Thunder waived Youngblood on Friday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder needed to clear a roster spot to sign Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract. Youngblood made 32 regular-season appearances for the Thunder, but he saw just 5.4 minutes per contest.
