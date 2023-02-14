Omoruyi (ankle) has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday against Houston.
The Thunder are pretty healthy these days, so Omoruyi will likely be an emergency depth option. In his 22 appearances this season, he's averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.
