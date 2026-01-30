Hartenstein will be deployed off the bench Thursday against Minnesota, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Hartenstein hasn't seen the court since Dec. 28 due to a calf injury, and the Thunder will elect to utilize the big man off the bench Thursday in an effort to ease him back into action. He'll likely be on a minutes restriction, though the team hasn't hinted at a specific range. Jaylin Williams will remain part of the starting lineup at least for one more game as a result.