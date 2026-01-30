default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hartenstein will be deployed off the bench Thursday against Minnesota, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Hartenstein hasn't seen the court since Dec. 28 due to a calf injury, and the Thunder will elect to utilize the big man off the bench Thursday in an effort to ease him back into action. He'll likely be on a minutes restriction, though the team hasn't hinted at a specific range. Jaylin Williams will remain part of the starting lineup at least for one more game as a result.

More News