Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Nets 15 points with seven boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein had 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Hartenstein was held to just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him come through with a more efficient scoring performance. The big man is flirting with top-50 value on the year behind averages of 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest, although some of these numbers could dip a bit once Jalen Williams (wrist) works his way back to the court.
