Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Posts triple-double in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 victory over the Magic.
Hartenstein delivered a triple-double in limited minutes, marking his most impressive outing since returning from a 16-game absence due to a right calf strain. Although it's encouraging to see him perform at this level, his workload remains relatively modest as Oklahoma City eases him back into action. If he plays Wednesday against the Spurs in the second leg of this back-to-back set, the Thunder will likely continue to monitor his playing time closely.
